SE Asia Stocks-S'pore ends at fresh 2-yr peak; Vietnam up over 1 percent

By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri Nov 8 (Reuters) - Singapore shares ended at a new two-year peak on Wednesday while Vietnam clocked a near-decade closing high, but most other markets in Southeast Asia were subdued in line with regional indexes. October trade data from China that showed the world's second-largest economy is starting to cool after a strong first half also hurt sentiment. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.04 percent after hitting a decade high earlier in the day. Regional markets, however, got some momentary relief after data showed October imports from China rose, beating forecasts, in a sign that domestic demand remained robust. Singapore inched 0.2 percent higher, closing at an over two-year high. Singapore Airlines Limited was among top gainers, up 4.2 percent, a day after the carrier posted second-quarter net profits that nearly tripled. Lender DBS Group gained 1.2 percent while Jardine Matheson ended 1.7 percent higher. Vietnam shares ended 1.1 percent higher, striking yet another near-decade closing high. Real estate developer Vingroup Joint Stock Company, up 5.7 percent, was the top index mover. The country's customs department said after market close, that Vietnam posted a trade surplus of $2.2 billion in October, much higher than the government's forecast of $900 million. Thailand shares ended 0.1 percent higher, with stocks in utilities and financial sector leading the gains. The country's central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 1.50 percent. Bank of Thailand said in a statement the Thai economy was expected to grow at a faster pace than its previous assessment, driven by growth in exports and improvement in domestic demand. Indonesian stocks slumped 0.2 percent, a day after marking a record closing high, owing to losses in energy and telecommunication stocks. Indonesia's retail sales rose 1.8 percent in September from a year earlier, a central bank survey showed on Wednesday. This was slower than August's 2.2 percent, on weak sales of both food and non-food items. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE ON DAY Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3421.25 3413.1 0.24 Bangkok 1714.65 1712.75 0.11 Manila 8508.49 8521.81 -0.16 Jakarta 6049.384 6060.453 -0.18 Kuala Lumpur 1744.2 1750.94 -0.38 Ho Chi Minh 859.7 850.33 1.10 Change so far this year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3421.25 2880.76 18.76 Bangkok 1714.65 1542.94 11.13 Manila 8508.49 6840.64 24.4 Jakarta 6049.384 5296.711 14.21 Kuala Lumpur 1744.2 1641.73 6.24 Ho Chi Minh 859.7 664.87 29.3 (Reporting by Karthika Namboothiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)