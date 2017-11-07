SE Asia Stocks-S'pore hits 2-yr closing high, Indonesia marks record close

By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri Nov 7 (Reuters) - Singapore shares climbed nearly 1 percent on Tuesday to their highest close in more than two years and Indonesia marked a record close as broader Asian markets inched up to decade highs, underpinning sentiment in Southeast Asia. Financials lifted Singapore shares 0.9 percent higher, with the city-state's top lender DBS Group Holdings jumping 3.1 percent to hit its highest close in more than 17 years. "DBS reported their results yesterday and markets are positive because they cleaned up their loan book of non-performing loans for oil and gas," said Joel NG, an analyst from Singapore-based KGI Securities. "Markets are basically seeing this as positive that the worst is over for their oil and gas non-performing loans." MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose as much as 0.8 percent, hitting its highest since November 2007. Indonesian index marked a record closing high, having risen 0.2 percent, owing its gains to the consumer staples sector, with cigarette maker PT Gudang Garam Tbk inching 4 percent higher. Vietnam shares ticked up 0.2 percent to a near 10-year closing peak, with industrial parts supplier Saigon Machinery Spare Parts Joint Stock Co and real estate developer Quoc Cuong Gia Lai Joint Stock Co both climbing 7 percent. Meanwhile, Philippines shares reversed losses earlier in the session to end flat as real estate giant Ayala Land rose 1.3 percent after reporting an 18 percent increase in its nine-month net income, while Metropolitan Bank surged 3.2 percent. The Philippines' inflation accelerated in October, data showed earlier in the day, although the central bank said it expected consumer price increases to remain "manageable". SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE ON DAY Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 3413.1 3381.85 0.92 Bangkok 1712.75 1711.74 0.06 Manila 8521.81 8523.07 -0.01 Jakarta 6060.453 6050.823 0.16 Kuala Lumpur 1750.94 1742.29 0.50 Ho Chi Minh 850.33 849.09 0.15 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3413.1 2880.76 18.48 Bangkok 1712.75 1542.94 11.01 Manila 8521.81 6840.64 24.58 Jakarta 6060.453 5296.711 14.42 Kuala Lumpur 1750.94 1641.73 6.65 Ho Chi Minh 850.33 664.87 27.89 (Reporting by Karthika Namboothiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)