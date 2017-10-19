FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Thai shares fall most in 11 months; Philippines rebounds
#Company News
October 19, 2017 / 10:31 AM / 3 days ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thai shares fall most in 11 months; Philippines rebounds

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Hanna Paul
    Oct 19 (Reuters) - Thai shares on Thursday recorded their
biggest single-day fall since mid-November while Philippine
shares reversed losses by the end of the session.
    Sentiment in the region was dampened by a fall in Asian
stocks which shed gains after data showed that growth in China
slowed slightly in the third quarter.
    Thai shares dropped as much as 1.6 percent despite
data showing a trade surplus in September. Thailand also raised
its 2017 export growth forecast to over 8 percent.

    Malaysian shares slipped as much as 0.4 percent to
their lowest since April 20 ahead of the monthly inflation data
due on Friday. 
    The consumer price index likely rose 4.3 percent in
September, according to analysts polled by Reuters, indicating
an increase in the inflation rate for a second straight month. 

    Indonesian stocks ended 0.3 percent lower ahead of a
policy meeting later in the day in which the central bank is
expected to stay pat on the monetary policy.
    "Market and Mirae expect key interest rates to remain
unchanged at 4.25 percent," Mirae Asset Sekuritas said in a
note.
    The Indonesian sub-index, comprising 45 most
liquid stocks on the benchmark, lost as much as 0.9 percent with
Telekom Indonesia leading decliners.
    Indonesian crude palm oil exports are expected to dip
slightly in September from the previous month while output from
the world's top producer of the commodity grew, according to a
Reuters survey.     
    Philippine shares recouped early losses to end 0.7
percent higher. Index heavyweight Ayala Corp was the top
gainer on the benchmark. 
    The Philippine military said there was a "big possibility"
that a top Malaysian militant tipped to become Islamic State's
point man in Southeast Asia was killed in battle, during the
Marawi seige, the country's biggest security crisis in years.

    Singapore shares rose for a fifth session in six,
with United Overseas Bank and DBS Group Holdings
 the leading the gains. 
    Singapore Exchange Ltd and U.S.-based Nasdaq
formed a pact to support fast growing Asian companies to list on
both capital markets, possibly simultaneously.

    For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS 
  Change on the day                                
  Market             Current     Previous   Pct
                                 close      Move
  Singapore          3334.91     3329.03    0.18
  Bangkok            1683.43     1707.53    -1.41
  Manila             8487.37     8431.73    0.66
  Jakarta            5910.53     5929.201   -0.31
  Kuala Lumpur       1743.99     1748.99    -0.29
  Ho Chi Minh        828.93      827.72     0.15
                                            
  Change on year                            
  Market             Current     End 2016   Pct
                                            Move
  Singapore          3334.91     2880.76    15.76
  Bangkok            1683.43     1542.94    9.11
  Manila             8487.37     6840.64    24.1
  Jakarta            5910.53     5296.711   11.59
  Kuala Lumpur       1743.99     1641.73    6.23
  Ho Chi Minh        828.93      664.87     24.7
 
 (Reporting by Hanna Paul; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
