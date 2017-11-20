SE Asia Stocks-Thailand climbs as growth picks up; Indonesia hits record

By Sumeet Gaikwad Nov 20 (Reuters) - Thai shares rose on Monday after data showed the economy grew at its fastest pace in 4-1/2 years in the third quarter, while Indonesia hit a record high and the Philippines firmed as investors sought bargains after third-quarter earnings. Thailand's economy expanded at a better-than-expected 4.3 percent rate in the third quarter, indicating monetary policy will likely remain loose to support still-sluggish domestic demand. The Thai index rose as much as 0.4 percent, helped by consumer and industrial shares. Siam Cement and retail chain operator CP All were among the gainers, inching up 1.3 percent each. Meanwhile, Indonesian shares extended their gains, edging 0.7 percent higher, driven by consumer staples and financial stocks. Indonesia's index of 45 most liquid stocks was up 0.6 percent. Tobacco company Gudang Garam rose 2.5 percent, while Bank Mandiri firmed as much as 1.7 percent to a record high. Philippine stocks rose 0.6 percent, with industrials and financials leading the gains, after the benchmark lost 1.5 percent last week. Analysts attributed the gains to bargain-hunting after the end of the quarterly reporting season. "Most results are already out and they are mixed. The season is just consolidating for the last quarter," said Joseph Roxas, president at Manila-based Eagle Equities. Market heavyweights SM Investment and BDO Unibank climbed 2.74 percent and 1.78 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, Singapore shares traded marginally lower as financials weighed, with DBS Group Holdings down 1.6 percent. Vietnam shares rose as much as 1.1 percent to a fresh near 10-year high and were on course for their 11th gaining session in 12. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS : CHANGE AT 0450 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 3380.06 3382.38 -0.07 Bangkok 1713.38 1709.38 0.23 Manila 8369.5 8311.08 0.70 Jakarta 6088.147 6051.732 0.60 Kuala Lumpur 1718.47 1721.66 -0.19 Ho Chi Minh 897.33 890.69 0.75 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3380.06 2880.76 17.33 Bangkok 1713.38 1542.94 11.05 Manila 8369.5 6840.64 22.35 Jakarta 6088.147 5296.711 14.94 Kuala Lumpur 1718.47 1641.73 4.67 Ho Chi Minh 897.33 664.87 34.96 (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Karthika Namboothri; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)