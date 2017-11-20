FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Thailand climbs as growth picks up; Indonesia hits record
Sections
Featured
Automaker Mahindra wants to sell electric vehicles in U.S.
Autos
Automaker Mahindra wants to sell electric vehicles in U.S.
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
India rushing to join natural gas boom risks LNG shortage
Column
India rushing to join natural gas boom risks LNG shortage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
November 20, 2017 / 4:59 AM / a day ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thailand climbs as growth picks up; Indonesia hits record

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    By Sumeet Gaikwad
    Nov 20 (Reuters) - Thai shares rose on Monday after data
showed the economy grew at its fastest pace in 4-1/2 years in
the third quarter, while Indonesia hit a record high and the
Philippines firmed as investors sought bargains after
third-quarter earnings.
    Thailand's economy expanded at a better-than-expected 4.3
percent rate in the third quarter, indicating monetary policy
will likely remain loose to support still-sluggish domestic
demand.
    The Thai index rose as much as 0.4 percent, helped
by consumer and industrial shares.
    Siam Cement and retail chain operator CP All
 were among the gainers, inching up 1.3 percent each.
    Meanwhile, Indonesian shares extended their gains,
edging 0.7 percent higher, driven by consumer staples and
financial stocks. 
    Indonesia's index of 45 most liquid stocks was up
0.6 percent.
    Tobacco company Gudang Garam rose 2.5 percent,
while Bank Mandiri firmed as much as 1.7 percent to a
record high.    
    Philippine stocks rose 0.6 percent, with industrials
and financials leading the gains, after the benchmark lost 1.5
percent last week.  
    Analysts attributed the gains to bargain-hunting after the
end of the quarterly reporting season.
    "Most results are already out and they are mixed. The season
is just consolidating for the last quarter," said Joseph Roxas,
president at Manila-based Eagle Equities. 
    Market heavyweights SM Investment and BDO Unibank
 climbed 2.74 percent and 1.78 percent, respectively.
    Meanwhile, Singapore shares traded marginally lower
as financials weighed, with DBS Group Holdings down
1.6 percent. 
    Vietnam shares rose as much as 1.1 percent to a fresh
near 10-year high and were on course for their 11th gaining
session in 12.

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS : CHANGE AT 0450 GMT
    
  Change on the                                        
 day                                          
  Market           Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                 close        
  Singapore        3380.06       3382.38      -0.07
  Bangkok          1713.38       1709.38      0.23
  Manila           8369.5        8311.08      0.70
  Jakarta          6088.147      6051.732     0.60
  Kuala Lumpur     1718.47       1721.66      -0.19
  Ho Chi Minh      897.33        890.69       0.75
                                              
  Change on year                              
  Market           Current       End 2016     Pct Move
  Singapore        3380.06       2880.76      17.33
  Bangkok          1713.38       1542.94      11.05
  Manila           8369.5        6840.64      22.35
  Jakarta          6088.147      5296.711     14.94
  Kuala Lumpur     1718.47       1641.73      4.67
  Ho Chi Minh      897.33        664.87       34.96
 

 (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad in Bengaluru; Additional reporting
by Karthika Namboothri; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.