SE Asia Stocks-Thailand comes off near 24-yr high, snaps 9 sessions of gains
September 13, 2017 / 10:30 AM / a month ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thailand comes off near 24-yr high, snaps 9 sessions of gains

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Chris Thomas
    Sept 13 (Reuters) - Thai shares came off near 24-year highs
to close slightly lower on Wednesday, snapping nine straight
sessions of gains, with energy and healthcare stocks leading the
fall.
    Oil and gas refiner PTT Pcl closed 0.5 percent
lower after rising as much as 0.5 percent, while Bumrungrad
Hospital PCL dropped 2.3 percent to its lowest close
since Aug. 28.
    Thailand's medium-term growth outlook continues to be
challenged by high household debt and adverse demographic trends
even though the economy has picked up in 2017, Fitch Ratings
analysts said at the agency's annual conference in Bangkok.
    "Prospects for Thai banks' operating environment and sector
performance remain negative, albeit with modest improvements in
growth, asset quality and profitability expected in 2018."
    Earlier on Wednesday, the Thai SET index rose as
much as 0.6 percent to 1,652.51, its highest since January 1994,
after gaining about 2 percent in the previous nine sessions.  
    Among other Southeast Asian stock markets, Malaysia
erased early gains to finish 0.2 percent lower with lender CIMB
Group Holdings Bhd leading the decline.
    Indonesian shares fell 0.5 percent, snapping four
sessions of gains and posting their biggest percentage fall in
more than a week.
    Coal miner Bukit Asam (Persero) Tbk PT was the
biggest drag, declining 17.3 percent to its lowest close in
nearly a year.
    Singapore shares fell 0.2 percent, weighed down by
declines in top lenders DBS Group Holdings and United
Overseas Bank.
    Philippine shares gave up early gains to finish
marginally higher but posted their highest close since Aug. 17. 
    The market was shut on Tuesday due to floods in the region.
    Heavyweights SM Investments and SM Prime Holdings
 fell, while real estate firms GT Capital Holdings
 and Ayala Land ticked up.
    Vietnam shares rose 0.4 percent, closing at their
highest level since February 2008, with steel manufacturer Hoa
Phat Group JSC climbing 4.1 percent to a record close.
       
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on day    
  Market           Current       Previous Close   Pct Move
  Singapore        3230.36       3235.69          -0.16
  Bangkok          1642.94       1643.55          -0.04
  Manila           8053.88       8049.31          0.06
  Jakarta          5845.734      5872.377         -0.45
  Kuala Lumpur     1786.07       1789.86          -0.21
  Ho Chi Minh      802.78        799.94           0.36
                                                  
  Change on year                                  
  Market           Current       End 2016         Pct Move
  Singapore        3230.36       2880.76          12.14
  Bangkok          1642.94       1542.94          6.48
  Manila           8053.88       6840.64          17.74
  Jakarta          5845.734      5296.711         10.37
  Kuala Lumpur     1786.07       1641.73          8.79
  Ho Chi Minh      802.78        664.87           20.74
 
 (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

