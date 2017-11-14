FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Thailand snaps 3 days of falls; Vietnam extends gains
November 14, 2017 / 10:20 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thailand snaps 3 days of falls; Vietnam extends gains

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    By Ambar Warrick
    Nov 14 (Reuters) - Thai shares rose nearly 1 percent
on Tuesday, snapping three consecutive sessions of declines,
while Vietnam stocks climbed for an eighth straight
session to close at their highest in nearly a decade. 
    Gains in Thailand were broad based with real estate and
energy stocks leading the rise. 
    Property developer Central Pattana PCL closed at a
record high, while oil and gas heavyweight PTT Group Pcl
 ended higher even after reporting a drop in
third-quarter profit.
    CP All PCL was among the top contributors to the
benchmark stock index after the convenience store operator
posted a higher third-quarter net profit.
    Thailand has been the second worst performer among Southeast
Asian stock markets this year.
    Vietnam shares closed slightly higher after rising as much
as half a percent, posting their longest winning streak since
September 2016. Financial and consumer discretionary stocks
drove the gains.
    Philippine stocks recovered from early losses to
close about 0.6 percent higher, snapping two consecutive
sessions of declines, with industrials accounting for most of
the gains.
    The recovery was driven mainly by selective buying of index
heavyweights, RCBC Securities said in a note, adding that Manila
Electric saw the highest amount of net foreign buying.
    Meanwhile, Asian shares ticked lower after Chinese economic
data disappointed and a marked flattening in the U.S. yield
curve rattled investors with concerns of a future slowdown.

    Among the Southeast Asian markets that fell, Singapore
 declined for a third straight session, hurt by financials
and consumer discretionary stocks. 
              
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS  
  STOCK MARKETS                                               
  Change on the day                                           
  Market              Current         Previous close  Pct Move
  Singapore           3399.09         3419.13         -0.59
  Bangkok             1702.63         1687.05         0.92
  Manila              8379.64         8330.02         0.60
  Jakarta             5988.292        6021.456        -0.55
  Kuala Lumpur        1733.61         1737.49         -0.22
  Ho Chi Minh         880.9           879.34          0.18
                                                      
  Change on year                                      
  Market              Current         End 2016        Pct Move
  Singapore           3399.09         2880.76         17.99
  Bangkok             1702.63         1542.94         10.35
  Manila              8379.64         6840.64         22.50
  Jakarta             5988.292        5296.711        13.06
  Kuala Lumpur        1733.61         1641.73         5.60
  Ho Chi Minh         880.9           664.87          32.49
 

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
