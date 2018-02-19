SE Asia Stocks-Upbeat; Indonesia hits record closing high

* Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia up over 1 pct * Thailand closes at over 2-week high By Christina Martin Feb 19 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Monday as global shares extended gains, recovering from a recent selloff sparked by fears of creeping inflation, with Indonesia recording its best close ever helped by financials and materials. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4 percent. "Equity investors continue to rebuke the wall of worry stemming from an increase in U.S. inflation and higher yields," said Stephen Innes, head of trading in Asia-Pacific for Oanda in Singapore. Indonesia gained 1.5 percent to record its best close ever, boosted by financials and materials. Bank Central Asia Tbk PT and Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper Tbk PT added 3.4 percent and 8.9 percent, respectively. An index of the country's most liquid stocks rose 1.7 percent. Singapore shares rose 1.3 percent to their best close in two weeks, with financials and real estates leading the gains. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd rose 1.3 percent while Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd gained nearly 2 percent. Philippine shares gained more than 1 percent to an over two-week closing high, with financials and real estate stocks outperforming. BDO Unibank Inc, up 3.8 percent at a three-week closing high, was the top gainer on the main index, . Malaysian shares gained for a fifth straight sessions, rising 1 percent to over a two-week closing high, as financials and utilities pushed the index higher. CIMB Group Holdings Bhd jumped 1.1 percent to a near-two week closing high, while Petronas Gas Bhd finished at its highest since Jan 15, up over 6 percent. Thailand edged up 0.2 percent, led by consumer staples. Thailand's economy posted its strongest growth in five years last year, with solid exports and tourism giving the government confidence to maintain the country's growth outlook for 2018. Vietnam was closed for a holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3487.88 3443.51 1.29 Bangkok 1809.67 1805.89 0.21 Manila 8710.22 8612.44 1.14 Jakarta 6689.287 6591.582 1.48 Kuala Lumpur 1857.32 1838.28 1.04 Change so far in 2018 Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3487.88 3402.92 2.50 Bangkok 1809.67 1753.71 3.19 Manila 8710.22 8558.42 1.77 Jakarta 6689.287 6355.654 5.25 Kuala Lumpur 1857.32 1796.81 3.37 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)