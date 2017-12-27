SE Asia Stocks-Upbeat; Indonesia hits record high

By Chandini Monnappa Dec 27 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Wednesday, in line with broader Asia on the back of a rally in oil and metals prices, with Indonesia scaling an all-time high. The Jakarta SE Composite Index rose as much as 0.6 percent to 6,257.748 on the first day of trading after a four-day holiday break. Financials led the rise after Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) said on Tuesday it agreed to buy a majority stake in Bank Danamon Indonesia. MUFG said it agreed with Danamon shareholders to buy 73.8 percent of the bank and would like to raise that to 100 percent as it looks to strengthen its presence in Southeast Asia's biggest economy. Danamon shares rose as much as 16.7 percent to their highest since September 2000, while Bank Central Asia Tbk PT climbed as much as 0.9 percent to a record high. Oil prices were supported around a 2-1/2-year top after an explosion of a Libyan crude pipeline sparked supply fears while gold and copper hovered near multi-week highs, boosting commodity- and energy-linked shares around Asia. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.1 percent to the highest since late November. Among other Southeast Asian stock markets, Singapore bounced back from the previous session's drop to rise as much as 0.5 percent. Gains were seen across all sectors with DBS Group, the city-state's biggest lender, climbing 0.7 percent to its highest in over a week. Philippine shares were little changed after opening stronger. The market was closed on Monday and Tuesday for local holidays. Both SM Prime Holdings and BDO Unibank Inc climbed over 1 percent each. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0406 GMT Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3389.82 3378.16 0.35 Bangkok 1759.49 1752.48 0.40 Manila 8430.51 8432.31 -0.02 Jakarta 6251.432 6221.013 0.49 Kuala Lumpur 1766.67 1759.99 0.38 Ho Chi Minh 970.03 965.93 0.42 Change so far this year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3389.82 2880.76 17.67 Bangkok 1759.49 1542.94 14.03 Manila 8430.51 6840.64 23.24 Jakarta 6251.432 5296.711 18.02 Kuala Lumpur 1766.67 1641.73 7.61 Ho Chi Minh 970.03 664.87 45.90 ($1 = 13,560.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)