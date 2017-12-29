SE Asia Stocks-Upbeat; Indonesia, Philippines hit record high

By Chandini Monnappa Dec 29 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on the last trading day of the year on Friday, with Indonesia scaling a new high for a third straight session and the Philippines extending gains to hit an all-time peak. The Jakarta Composite Index climbed as much as 0.8 percent on continued optimism that the market was poised to provide significant yields in 2018. Optimism about economic perspectives in 2018 has been helping markets gain over the past several days, said Manny Cruz, an analyst with Asiasec Equities Inc in Manila. "The Philippines along with Indonesia and Vietnam is expected to do well in 2018," he said. Financials led Friday's gains with Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Bank Central Asia jumping to record highs. Indonesian shares have gained over 2 percent so far this week in what could be their best week since mid-August, and are set for their best yearly rise since 2014 with an increase of about 20 percent so far in 2017. Philippine shares jumped as much as 1.2 percent and were headed for a fifth straight session of gains after a slew of positive economic data. Data on Tuesday showed that the country posted a narrower budget deficit for November. This came after the Congress passed a long-awaited tax reform plan, a ratings upgrade by Fitch, and forecasts of faster economic growth by the World Bank. Industrials accounted for nearly half the gains with SM Investments Corp climbing to record high and Aboitiz Equity Ventures hitting a more than six-week high. Philippine shares have gained more than 2 percent so far this week in what could be their biggest weekly rise since May. They have risen 26 percent so far in 2017 after two straight yearly fall. Thai shares rose for a fifth session in six and were on track for a fifth straight weekly gain. Financials and Industrials led the gains on Friday with Siam Cement Pcl and Airports of Thailand rising over 1.5 percent each. Thai shares have gained more than 13 percent so far this year. Vietnam shares rose on Friday, helped by financial and consumer stocks. They have gained about 48 percent so far this year, making them the best performer in Southeast Asia, and set for a sixth straight yearly rise. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0408 GMT Market Current Previous Pct Move Close Singapore 3401.99 3399.1 0.09 Bangkok 1750.24 1743.29 0.40 Manila 8617.66 8535.09 0.97 Jakarta 6362.691 6314.046 0.77 Kuala Lumpur 1779.65 1779.1 0.03 Ho Chi Minh 980.98 976.72 0.44 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3401.99 2880.76 18.09 Bangkok 1750.24 1542.94 13.44 Manila 8617.66 6840.64 25.98 Jakarta 6362.691 5296.711 20.13 Kuala Lumpur 1779.65 1641.73 8.40 Ho Chi Minh 980.98 664.87 47.54 (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)