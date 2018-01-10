FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Vietnam hits fresh 10-year closing high; others muted
January 10, 2018 / 10:03 AM / Updated 18 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Vietnam hits fresh 10-year closing high; others muted

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Philippine index retreats from record high
    * Singapore snaps two days of gains
    * Vietnam gains for third session

    By Sandhya Sampath
    Jan 10 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets were
subdued on Wednesday, in line with regional Asian shares, while
Vietnam extended gains for a third session to hit a new 10-year
closing high.
    Asian shares ex-Japan slipped 0.5 percent
after six straight days of gains, that had taken them within a
stone's throw from the record high touched in November 2007.
    
    Vietnam shares settled 0.4 percent higher, after
gaining as much as 1.2 percent, marking their twelfth session of
gains in thirteen.
    The index got a boost from financial and energy stocks, with
Vincom Retail JSC ending 6 percent up and Petrovietnam
Gas Joint Stock Corp adding 1 percent.
    Foreign and domestic inflow into the market rose, with the
macroeconomic environment being stable, said Bui Nguyen Khoa,
senior analyst at BIDV Securities Company.
    "The Vietnam Index may see new peaks in the first quarter of
2018."
    In Singapore, index heavyweight Jardine Matheson Holdings
Ltd fell 2.4 percent, dragging the FTSE Straits Times
index down. 
    The index snapped two straight sessions of gains and ended
0.2 percent lower.
    Malaysia ended down for a second straight session,
dragged down by consumer cyclicals and telecom stocks.
    Entertainment firm Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd
closed 3.6 percent down while telecom company Maxis Bhd
 fell 0.5 percent.
    Indonesia trimmed early gains to close 0.2 percent
down as material and telecom stocks weighed on the index.
    Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk PT fell 3 percent,
while Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Perusahaan
Perseroan PT ended 0.5 percent down.
    An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks
fell 0.2 percent.
    Philippine stocks retreated from a record high hit in
the previous session and ended flat. Conglomerate JG Summit
Holdings Inc, the worst performer on the index, closed
2.4 percent down.
    Meanwhile, Thai shares ended flat as gains in
consumer staples and materials were offset by losses in
industrials.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
 Change on day                                  
 Market              Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore           3520.45   3524.65         -0.12
 Bangkok             1794.92   1795.21         0.02
 Manila              8920.29   8923.72         -0.04
 Jakarta             6371.174  6373.144        -0.03
 Kuala Lumpur        1822.92   1826.95         -0.22
 Ho Chi Minh         1038.11   1033.56         0.44
                                                
 Change on year                                 
 Market              Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore           3520.45   3402.92         3.45
 Bangkok             1794.92   1753.71         2.30
 Manila              8920.29   8558.42         4.2
 Jakarta             6371.174  6355.654        0.24
 Kuala Lumpur        1822.92   1796.81         1.45
 Ho Chi Minh         1038.11   984.24          5.47
 
    

 (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
