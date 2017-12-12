FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Vietnam rises 1 pct in volatile trade
December 12, 2017 / 10:31 AM / 2 days ago

SE Asia Stocks-Vietnam rises 1 pct in volatile trade

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Chris Thomas
    Dec 12 (Reuters) - Vietnam shares closed 1 percent higher in
highly volatile trade on Tuesday, while most other Southeast
Asian markets marked time ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy
meeting.
    The Vietnam Index rose as much as 1.5 percent in
early trade, before declining up to 2.4 percent to a three-week
low.
    Brewers were the biggest boost with Sabeco and
Habeco gaining 6.8 percent and 7 percent, respectively.
    A unit of Singapore's Thai Beverage has emerged as
the only prospective bidder for state-owned shares in Sabeco
that has declared that it could lead to it owning 25 percent or
more of Vietnam's biggest brewer.
    Oil and gas refiner Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corp
 climbed 4.6 percent to a three-year closing high, as
Brent crude jumped to its highest since mid-2015 after the
shutdown of the Forties North Sea pipeline knocked out
significant supply from a market already tightened by OPEC-led
production cuts.
    Meanwhile, Asian shares took a small step back after three
straight sessions of gains, with markets consolidating in the
hope an upswing in global growth could outlast a likely hike in
U.S. borrowing costs this week.
    The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates at its
two-day policy meeting that will end on Wednesday, which could
lead to foreign fund outflows from emerging markets.
    Among other markets in Southeast Asia, Malaysia
climbed 0.6 percent to a four-week closing high, while Thailand
 declined 0.3 percent.
    Philippine shares erased some losses to close down
0.3 percent, hurt by falls in heavyweights SM Investments Corp
 and Ayala Corp.
    The country's trade deficit widened to a record $2.84
billion in October, while the jobless rate fell to 5 percent,
data showed.
    The Philippine central bank also heads into a meeting on
Thursday, where it is likely to leave its benchmark interest
rate steady as inflation remains manageable, but a build-up in
price pressures points to monetary tightening in 2018, a Reuters
poll showed.
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS  
 Change on day                                   
 Market             Current     Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3465.54     3460.45         0.15
 Bangkok            1702.17     1706.52         -0.25
 Manila             8334.06     8358.57         -0.29
 Jakarta            6032.371    6026.633        0.10
 Kuala Lumpur       1729.57     1719.47         0.59
 Ho Chi Minh        927.25      917.45          1.07
                                                 
 Change on year                                  
 Market             Current     End 2016        Pct Move
 Singapore          3465.54     2880.76         20.30
 Bangkok            1702.17     1542.94         10.32
 Manila             8334.06     6840.64         21.83
 Jakarta            6032.371    5296.711        13.89
 Kuala Lumpur       1729.57     1641.73         5.35
 Ho Chi Minh        927.25      664.87          39.46
 
 (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
