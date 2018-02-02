FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Regulatory News
February 2, 2018 / 2:21 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Southern Copper surprises with $287.5 mln net loss in fourth quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Southern Copper Corp surprised the market by reporting a $287.5 million net loss in the fourth quarter on Friday, citing a $743.3 million one-time payment related to U.S. tax reform.

Analysts had forecast a $419 million net profit for the company in the fourth quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Arizona-based company, controlled by Grupo Mexico , said that without the tax adjustment it would have posted $455.8 million in net profit. In the last quarter of 2016, Southern earned $171.9 million.

Reporting By Mitra Taj Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.