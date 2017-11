Nov 17 (Reuters) - Coal miner SouthGobi Resources Ltd said on Friday its chief executive was arrested on Oct. 11 and detained at the Rizhao City Detention Center in China as a suspect in a fraudulent loan case.

SouthGobi’s board has formed a special committee to investigate the charges against the CEO.

Earlier this week, the company said the CEO was on leave and appointed Bing Wang as interim CEO. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)