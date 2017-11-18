FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-SouthGobi Resources says CEO arrested in China
Sections
Featured
Party set to sack Mugabe, Zimbabweans celebrate
WORLD
Party set to sack Mugabe, Zimbabweans celebrate
Arsenal overpower Spurs in north London derby
SPORTS
Arsenal overpower Spurs in north London derby
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
November 17, 2017 / 2:35 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

UPDATE 2-SouthGobi Resources says CEO arrested in China

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Aminbuhe arrested on Oct. 11, detained in Rizhao - SouthGobi

* Board forms special panel to probe charges against CEO - firm (Adds no comment by person at Rizhao detention center)

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Coal miner SouthGobi Resources Ltd said on Friday Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Aminbuhe was arrested on Oct. 11 and detained at the Rizhao City Detention Center in China as a suspect in a fraudulent loan case.

SouthGobi’s board has formed a special committee to investigate the charges against Aminbuhe, it said.

Earlier this week, the company said Aminbuhe was on leave and appointed Bing Wang as interim CEO.

A person who answered the phone at the Rizhao detention center when Reuters called on Saturday would not comment on Aminbuhe’s detention.

Aminbuhe joined SouthGobi as non-executive director in August 2015 and became the CEO a month later.

Before joining SouthGobi, Aminbuhe was a director at National United Resources Holding Ltd.

Vancouver-based SouthGobi, whose primary market is China, operates its flagship coal mine in Mongolia. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Elias Glenn in Beijing; Editing by Maju Samuel and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.