South Korea finance minister says in talks with ministries on regulation of bitcoin trading

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s finance minister said on Monday that relevant ministries are in talks to decide whether trading of bitcoins should be regulated.

Sparks glow from broken Bitcoin (virtual currency) coins in this illustration picture, December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

“We’re looking at its speculative nature, as well as situation in other countries as we review,” Kim Dong-yeon told reporters on the outskirts of Seoul.

South Korea in September banned raising money through all forms of virtual currencies, and said trading of such currencies are not part of the nation’s financial system.