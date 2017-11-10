FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea to hold summit with China on Saturday: Blue House
#World News
November 10, 2017 / 7:53 AM / 2 days ago

South Korea to hold summit with China on Saturday: Blue House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean president Moon Jae-in will hold a summit with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Saturday, South Korea’s presidential office said in a statement on Friday.

Last week, Seoul and Beijing agreed to move beyond a year-long stand-off over the deployment of a U.S. anti-missile system in South Korea, a dispute that has been devastating to South Korean businesses that rely on Chinese consumers.

The two leaders will both attend the APEC summit of Asia Pacific leaders in Vietnam’s central city of Danang.

Reporting by James Pearson; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
