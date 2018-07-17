FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 17, 2018 / 10:22 AM / Updated an hour ago

South Korean military helicopter crash kills five, injures one

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - A South Korean military helicopter crashed during a test flight on Tuesday in the southeastern city of Pohang, killing five people and injuring one, the Marine Corps said.

The craft crashed from a height of about 10 m (33 ft) on a runway at a key Marine Corps base where U.S. and South Korean marines hold annual military drills, and a fire broke out, it said in a statement.

Five of those aboard were killed and the sixth was taken to hospital, it said, adding that the military would set up a panel to determine the cause of the crash.

No further details were immediately available.

Reporting by Jane Chung and Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

