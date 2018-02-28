S.Korea fin min says will consider preparing extra budget to boost jobs

SEOUL, Feb 28 (Reuters) - South Korea’s finance minister on Wednesday said the government will consider preparing a supplementary budget to create jobs and boost economic growth.

“We won’t rule out the possibility of an extra budget,” Kim Dong-yeon said at a parliament session when a lawmaker asked if the government’s push to add jobs will mean increased fiscal expenditure.

In 2017, South Korea’s Moon Jae-in government budgeted extra spending of 11 trillion won ($10.20 billion)as soon as he took office, mainly to create social service jobs and offer subsidies for maternity leave.