South Korea presidential office says ban on cryptocurrency market not yet finalised
January 11, 2018 / 9:05 AM / 2 days ago

South Korea presidential office says ban on cryptocurrency market not yet finalised

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s presidential office on Thursday said a ban on the country’s virtual coin exchanges had not yet been finalised.

FILE PHOTO: A copy of bitcoin standing on PC motherboard is seen in this illustration picture, October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

“Justice Minister Park’s comments related to shutdown of cryptocurrency exchanges is one of the measures prepared by the Ministry of Justice, but it’s not a measure that has been finalized,” a spokesman told reporters in a text message.

Earlier on Thursday, the minister, Park Sang-ki, said the government was preparing a bill to ban trading of the virtual currency on domestic exchanges.

Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

