2 months ago
S.Korea's May foreign currency deposits edge up from April
June 15, 2017 / 3:01 AM / 2 months ago

S.Korea's May foreign currency deposits edge up from April

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 15 (Reuters) - South Korea's foreign exchange bank deposits in May edged up from April as individuals and businesses boosted their dollar savings, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The Bank of Korea said total foreign exchange deposits increased by $2.55 billion to $69.94 billion, up from $67.39 billion in April.

Dollar deposits increased by $1.79 billion to $59.58 billion, while deposits in the yen were up $610 million to $4.38 billion, the data showed. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

