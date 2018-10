A Hamburg Sud ship carrying containers arrives as the Hyundai Merchant Marine container terminal is seen in the background at the Busan New Port in Busan, about 420 km (261 miles) southeast of Seoul, August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won/Files

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s customs agency said on Monday exports this year are likely to exceed $600 billion and reach a record, up from last year’s $573.7 billion.

Total exports exceeded $500 billion as of Monday, according to the Korea Customs Service.

From January to September, exports stood at $450.3 billion, up 4.7 percent from a year earlier, it added.