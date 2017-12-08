South Korea sees economic recovery continuing on firm exports

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s finance ministry on Friday said robust exports will continue to drive economic growth in Asia’s fourth largest economy.

Shipping containers are seen at the Hanjin Shipping container terminal at Incheon New Port in Incheon, South Korea, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

Shipments of semiconductors and electronic components are driving the exports recovery, and will continue to support growth in the coming months, the ministry said in its monthly assessment of the economy.

The anticipated interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve and North Korea related risks are uncertainties for the economy, the report said.