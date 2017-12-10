FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE -Foreign investors turn to net sellers of S.Korea bonds in November
Sections
Featured
The boldest market call for 2018? The consensus
Column
The boldest market call for 2018? The consensus
Hotly anticipated bitcoin futures ease off after 22 percent surge
Cryptocurrency
Hotly anticipated bitcoin futures ease off after 22 percent surge
Iconic WACA prepares for life after Ashes
Cricket
Iconic WACA prepares for life after Ashes
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 10, 2017 / 9:04 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

TABLE -Foreign investors turn to net sellers of S.Korea bonds in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    SEOUL, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The following are foreign
investors' holdings in local bonds and stocks for November,
released by South Korea's Financial Supervisory Service on
Monday (in trillion won):
    
               November     October
      Bonds       *99.6       101.2
     Stocks      *634.9       651.2
 *Foreign investors net purchased 1.86 trillion won of local
stocks in November and offloaded a net 1.56 trillion won of
local bonds. 

*NOTE: Foreign investors' holdings in stocks declined in
November even as they increased net purchases, as the value of
shares held by offshore investors dropped, the FSS said in a
statement. 

 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.