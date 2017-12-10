TABLE -Foreign investors turn to net sellers of S.Korea bonds in November

SEOUL, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The following are foreign investors' holdings in local bonds and stocks for November, released by South Korea's Financial Supervisory Service on Monday (in trillion won): November October Bonds *99.6 101.2 Stocks *634.9 651.2 *Foreign investors net purchased 1.86 trillion won of local stocks in November and offloaded a net 1.56 trillion won of local bonds. *NOTE: Foreign investors' holdings in stocks declined in November even as they increased net purchases, as the value of shares held by offshore investors dropped, the FSS said in a statement. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)