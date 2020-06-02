South Korea first-quarter GDP slightly upgraded from earlier estimates

A South Korea won note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/Files

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s economy turned out to have shrunk by a seasonally adjusted 1.3% in the January-March period from the previous quarter, revised central bank data showed on Tuesday, an inch better than a 1.4% contraction estimated earlier.

Private consumption, which generates nearly half of South Korea’s gross domestic product, decreased a revised 6.5% in sequential terms, a notch slower than a 6.4% fall estimated earlier, while construction investment growth was revised down to 0.5%, from 1.3% reported earlier.

From a year earlier, Asia’s fourth-largest economy grew a revised 1.4% during the first quarter, slightly faster than a 1.3% rise estimated earlier.