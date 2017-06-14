FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea May household borrowing jumps at fastest pace in six months
June 14, 2017 / 3:02 AM / 2 months ago

S.Korea May household borrowing jumps at fastest pace in six months

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 14 (Reuters) - Bank lending to South Korean households rose 6.3 trillion won ($5.60 billion) in May, central bank data showed on Wednesday, the fastest rise in six months.

The Bank of Korea said the robust growth was mainly due to persistent demand for mortgages, which saw a net 3.8 trillion won increase in May.

Total household borrowing at banks stood at 724.8 trillion won as of May this year.

In April, households borrowed a net 4.7 trillion won from banks, of which mortgages made up 3.3 trillion won.

$1 = 1,125 won Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer

