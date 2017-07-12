FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
S.Korea May money supply growth slows vs April
July 12, 2017 / 3:00 AM / a month ago

S.Korea May money supply growth slows vs April

1 Min Read

    SEOUL, July 12 (Reuters) - Following are South Korea's
latest monthly money supply indicators and bank lending to
households, released by the Bank of Korea on Wednesday:
    
                                           June    May   April
 L money supply (pct, y/y)                    ~   +7.2    +7.7
 M2 money supply (pct, y/y)                   ~   +5.7    +6.6
 Bank lending to households (trln won)     +6.2   +6.3    +4.7
          
 NOTE:
 - L money supply measure covers all cash, deposits at financial
institutions and money market instruments issued. 
 - M2 money supply measure excludes financial instruments with a
maturity of two years or longer, corporate bonds, commercial
paper, central and municipal government bonds.

    

 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

