S.Korea August money supply growth slows from July

SEOUL, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Following are South Korea's latest monthly money supply indicators and bank lending to households, released by the Bank of Korea on Wednesday: Sept Aug July L money supply (pct, y/y) ~ +6.4 +6.7 M2 money supply (pct, y/y) ~ +4.3 +4.5 Bank lending to households (trillion +4.9 +6.6 +6.7 won) NOTE: - L money supply measure covers all cash, deposits at financial institutions and money market instruments issued. - M2 money supply measure excludes financial instruments with a maturity of two years or longer, corporate bonds, commercial paper, central and municipal government bonds. - Bank lending to households, including mortgage loans, shows net changes during the month. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)