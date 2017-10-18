FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea August money supply growth slows from July
#Financials
October 18, 2017 / 3:04 AM / 4 days ago

S.Korea August money supply growth slows from July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    SEOUL, Oct 18 (Reuters) -     Following are South Korea's
latest monthly money supply indicators and bank lending to
households, released by the Bank of Korea on Wednesday:
    
                                           Sept    Aug    July
 L money supply (pct, y/y)                    ~   +6.4    +6.7
 M2 money supply (pct, y/y)                   ~   +4.3    +4.5
 Bank lending to households (trillion      +4.9   +6.6    +6.7
 won)                                                   
          
 NOTE:
 - L money supply measure covers all cash, deposits at financial
institutions and money market instruments issued. 
 - M2 money supply measure excludes financial instruments with a
maturity of two years or longer, corporate bonds, commercial
paper, central and municipal government bonds.
 - Bank lending to households, including mortgage loans, shows
net changes during the month.

 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
