FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea Oct money supply growth slows from Sept
Sections
Featured
Bullish bets on rupee hit lowest since January: Reuters poll
Currencies
Bullish bets on rupee hit lowest since January: Reuters poll
ECB hikes growth forecasts but keeps easy money pledge
Global Economy
ECB hikes growth forecasts but keeps easy money pledge
Rohit Sharma has the right stuff for limited-overs game
Cricket
Rohit Sharma has the right stuff for limited-overs game
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 13, 2017 / 3:03 AM / 2 days ago

S.Korea Oct money supply growth slows from Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    SEOUL, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Following are South Korea's latest monthly money supply indicators
and bank lending to households, released by the Bank of Korea on Wednesday:
    
                                                Nov    Oct   Sept
 L money supply (pct, y/y)                        ~   +6.0   +6.7
 M2 money supply (pct, y/y)                       ~   +4.6   +5.5
 Bank lending to households (trillion won)     +6.6   +6.9   +4.9
          
 NOTE:
 - L money supply measure covers all cash, deposits at financial institutions and money market
instruments issued. 
 - M2 money supply measure excludes financial instruments with a maturity of two years or
longer, corporate bonds, commercial paper, central and municipal government bonds.
 - Bank lending to households, including mortgage loans, shows net changes during the month.
    

 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.