South Korea June industrial output slips, miss forecasts

SEOUL, July 28 (Reuters) - South Korea's industrial production fell 0.2 percent in June from a month ago, data showed on Friday, missing analyst forecasts and weakening further following a mild recovery in May.

The decline follows a 0.2 percent rise in industrial production in May, and far underperforms the 1 percent gain seen by economists in a Reuters survey.

In annual terms, factory output in June fell 0.3 percent after a revised 0.2 percent increase a month earlier.

Service sector output rose a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent in June in monthly terms, in a sign private consumption is supporting growth. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)