South Korea March factory activity contracts for fifth month on slackening global demand: PMI

SEOUL, April 1 (Reuters)-South Korea’s factory activity contracted for a fifth straight month in March as cooling global demand took a toll on new export orders in a further blow to the economy, a private manufacturing survey showed on Monday.

The headline Nikkei/Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) inched up to 48.8, from 47.2 in February, yet remained below the 50-point level that separates growth from contraction.

New export orders from the world’s six-largest exporter shrank for an eighth month, with the sub-index at 46.8 in March from 46.2 in February, and marked the longest decline since 2015.

New orders, a gauge of domestic demand, also contracted for a fifth month. While the deterioration in customer orders eased off a little in March, the overall conditions remained notably weak, underlining a broadening slowdown in demand both at home and abroad.

“Manufacturing firms in South Korea remained under pressure during March, with demand continuing to flag and production cutbacks prevailing,” said Joe Hayes, an economist at IHS Markit.

“Of concern to panellists were the economic conditions in China and Europe, while slowing domestic growth momentum was also reportedly a factor pulling on the sector,” Hayes said.

Last week, Bank of Korea (BOK) Governor Lee Ju-yeol said the central bank may change its current cautious stance on monetary policy should “recovery sentiment” worsen significantly. That signalled a possible cut to the 1.75 percent policy rate , after the BOK left it unchanged in February.

Some economists are now considering bringing forward the timing of a rate cut, after the majority in February said the central bank is unlikely to ease policy this year.

The BOK’s signal comes in the wake of growing strains on Asia’s forth-largest economy, which like many of its peers globally has been hit by a slowdown in its biggest market China and the fallout of the Sino-U.S. trade war.

A Reuters poll forecast South Korean exports to have contracted for the fourth straight month in March on deteriorating outlooks for the chip sector and faltering demand from China.

Such a result would follow the steepest drop in shipments in three years in February.

The PMI survey also showed that as production reduced on declining new orders, manufacturers cut staff for a fifth successive month in part to help keep costs under control.

Though panellists forecast output volumes to increase over the coming year, sentiment was notably weaker than the survey’s historical average, Hayes said.