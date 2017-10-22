S.Korea Sept producer prices rise, fastest in 5 months

SEOUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - South Korea's producer price index (PPI) rose in September at the fastest annual pace in five months while rising for an 11th consecutive month, central bank data showed on Monday. The index rose 3.6 percent in September on annual basis, the Bank of Korea said, edging up from August's 3.3 percent increase. The sub-index showed that producer prices rose on annual basis for all sectors, except for agricultural goods. Prices of industrial goods, which have the heaviest weighting in the index, rose 4.9 percent as petroleum goods' prices jumped 21.1 percent boosted by higher global oil prices. The PPI, on a monthly basis, was up 0.5 percent in September, steady from the 0.5 percent gain in August. Percentage changes in South Korea's producer price index, released by the Bank of Korea (not seasonally adjusted): SEPT AUG SEPT AUG M/M M/M Y/Y Y/Y Producer price index (PPI) +0.5 *+0.5 +3.6 *+3.3 MAJOR CATEGORIES Agricultural, fisheries, +0.3 *+4.6 +3.9 +9.3 forestry goods Industrial goods +0.8 *0.5 +4.9 *+4.0 Electricity, tap water, gas 0.0 0.0 +5.0 +4.9 Services 0.0 0.0 +1.4 +1.4 * Revised NOTE: Industrial goods, which include petrochemicals, textiles and electronics, have a 55.71 percent weighting in the overall index, compared with 35.13 percent for service fees and 3.64 percent for farm and fisheries products. Electricity, tap water and gas have a 5.27 percent weighting. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)