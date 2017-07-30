FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 30, 2017 / 2:01 AM / 11 days ago

S.Korea discount store sales rise for a fourth month in June

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 30 (Reuters) - South Korea's discount store sales rose from a year earlier for a fourth straight month in June, trade ministry data showed on Sunday, as consumer sentiment was buoyant.

Demand for home appliances and clothes boosted overall sales at discount stores, while sales of grocery items fell slightly, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said.

Combined June sales at discount stores run by Lotte Shopping , and E-mart and Homeplus rose 2.3 percent from a year earlier, after gaining 1.6 percent in May.

The nation's consumer sentiment index improved for a sixth straight month in July and reached a six and a half-year high of 111.2, a central bank survey showed on July 25. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

