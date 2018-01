SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s economy is expected to continue its recovery, helped by robust exports and global economic growth although employment remains weak, the finance ministry said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO - A crane carries a container (top R) from a ship at the PNC container terminal at the Busan New Port in Busan, about 420 km (261 miles) southeast of Seoul, August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Pending issues around trade as well as workers’ strikes in the automobile industry also remain risks for the economy, the ministry said in its monthly assessment of the economy.