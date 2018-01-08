South Korea to unveil decision over 'comfort women' deal with Japan

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea said it will announce on Tuesday whether it will respect an agreement between the country’s previous government and Japan that was aimed at resolving a feud over “comfort women” forced to work in Japan’s wartime brothels.

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha is seen at a security council meeting on the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction at the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S. September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith/Files

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will hold a news conference to say what measures the government intends taking to follow up on a public-private panel that concluded last week that the accord had failed to meet the women’s needs, a foreign ministry official told Reuters on Monday.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has said the deal, under which Japan apologised to victims and provided 1 billion yen ($8.8 million) to a fund to help them, was seriously flawed. Japan said any attempt to revise it could damage relations.