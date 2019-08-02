South Korea's Moon pledges action against Japan's 'unfair' trade step

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in speaks at a news conference after his meeting with Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven at Grand Hotel in Saltsjobaden outside Stockholm, Sweden June 15, 2019. Soren Andersson/TT News Agency/via REUTERS/Files

SEOUL (Reuters) - President Moon Jae-in vowed on Friday to take stern action against Japan’s decision to strip South Korea of its fast track export status, calling it a reckless and unfair retaliatory action by Tokyo.

“We won’t be defeated by Japan again,” Moon told a cabinet meeting in a rare live broadcast, but without giving details of possible countermeasures, however.

He also criticised Japan as a “selfish nuisance” for disrupting the global supply chain.