Japan, South Korea officials to hold export talks this week: Yomiuri

TOKYO (Reuters) - Officials from Japan and South Korea plan to hold talks as early as this week on Japanese export restrictions that have escalated a diplomatic row between the Asian neighbours, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Japan last week announced curbs on high-tech exports of materials used in smartphone displays and chips to South Korea amid a growing dispute over South Koreans forced to work for Japanese firms during World War Two.

The talks would take place in Japan, the Japanese daily reported without citing sources.

A spokeswoman at South Korea’s trade ministry said it was in talks with its Japanese counterpart about the timing and agenda for bilateral talks but nothing had been decided.