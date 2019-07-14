South Korea trade ministry to raise Japan export curbs at WTO general council meeting

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s trade ministry said on Sunday it plans to raise the “unfairness” of Japan’s export curbs at the World Trade Organization’s general council meeting on July 23 to 34.

The two countries are involved in a widening political and economic dispute that could threaten global supplies of microchips and smartphone displays.

South Korea’s trade ministry said in a statement it will focus on enhancing understanding about the problems of Japan’s measures and seek common ground among WTO member countries at the meeting.