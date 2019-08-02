Japan export move on South Korea not designed to hurt relationship, minister says

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, Hiroshige Seko arrives at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium March 10, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Walschaerts/Files

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s decision to remove South Korea from a list of countries that enjoy minimum export controls was not intended to hurt Tokyo’s relationship with Seoul, Japan’s industry minister said, adding that exporters can still use a special bulk licence.

Hiroshige Seko made the comments at a briefing on Friday after Japan’s cabinet approved a plan to remove South Korea from a trade “white list”. Seko said that Japan would only be ready to talk after South Korea corrected statements it made following a July meeting of bureaucrats from both countries about the issue.