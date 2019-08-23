Japan's defence minister says South Korean decision to end intelligence pact regrettable

FILE PHOTO - Japan's Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya speaks at the IISS Shangri-la Dialogue in Singapore, June 1, 2019. REUTERS/Feline Lim

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Minister of Defence Takeshi Iwaya said on Friday South Korea’s decision to end an intelligence-sharing pact between the East Asian neighbours was extremely regrettable.

Iwaya told reporters South Korea needed to make wise choices about security cooperation because Seoul’s decision came amid an increasing security threats posed by North Korea.

South Korea said on Thursday it was ending an intelligence-sharing agreement with Japan, further straining ties between Seoul and Tokyo amid a disputed over compensation for forced South Koreans labourers during World War Two.