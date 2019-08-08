South Korea's Moon says any gains by Japan from trade curbs will be short-lived

South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during an irregular cabinet meeting at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, August 2, 2019. Yonhap via REUTERS

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday that Japan imposing tighter export curbs against South Korea will undermine Japan’s international credibility for using its industrial advantage as a weapon against another country.

“The measures so far undermine the trust of the free trade order and the international division of labour,” Moon said.

“Even if there are any gains, it will be short-lived. In the end it is a game without winners, where everyone, including Japan itself, becomes a victim.”