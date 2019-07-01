South Korean trade official says Japan's export curbs violate WTO rules

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside the World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarters next to a red traffic light in Geneva, Switzerland, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) - Japan’s decision to tighten curbs on tech material exports to South Korea violates World Trade Organization rules and Seoul would respond firmly, a senior official at South Korea’s trade ministry said on Monday.

“This export control measure by Japan is a measure that is banned in principle according to WTO agreements,” Park Tae-sung, a senior South Korean trade ministry official, told reporters.

“We find such measure by the Japanese government regrettable,” Park said.