REFILE-S.Korea stocks skid to three-week low on US trade worries, won steady

(Corrects typographical error in the 6th paragraph) * KOSPI falls more than 1.5 pct * Steel shares are hammered by Trump's tariff plans * Markets worry trade pact could be re-negotiated-analyst SEOUL, March 2 (Reuters) - South Korean shares slipped to a three-week intraday low on Friday as President Donald Trump's plan to slap heavy tariffs on steel products hit materials stocks and sparked deeper fears about a worsening global trade rift. Trump said on Thursday he would impose hefty tariffs on imported steel and aluminium to protect U.S. producers, a move that would risk retaliation from major trade partners. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.6 percent at 2,389.41 points as of 0225 GMT, its lowest intraday level since Feb. 12. Market heavyweight steelmaker Posco fell more than 3.7 percent to hit a four-week low in its early trade, while Hyundai Steel and Dongkuk Steel each lost nearly 3 percent. Seoul has already launched a wide-ranging complaint at the World Trade Organization to challenge the U.S. use of anti-subsidy and anti-dumping duties, which is already affecting South Korea's steel products, citing their use on steel and transformers, a WTO filing showed last month. The country's trade ministry said it is talking to the United States about its steel exports. South Korea is the third-largest steel exporter to the United States after Canada and Brazil. "What's more worrisome is that this issue could be extended to re-negotiation of Free Trade Agreement between South Korea and the United States, which is why auto shares and some tech shares have also taken a hit today," said Seo Sang-young, a stock analyst at Kiwoom Securities. Automobile manufacturer Hyundai Motor slumped 4.3 percent. Tech giant Samsung Electronics traded down 2.2 percent. Offshore investors were set to be net sellers, unloading 58.1 billion Korean won ($53.66 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. Decliners far outnumbered advancers 681 to 161. The South Korean won managed to hold steady despite anxieties over trade with the United States as the greenback lost ground in the global markets. The won was quoted at 1,082.4 to the dollar, down barely changed from its previous close at 1,082.8. March futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.05 points to 107.79. 0225 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,082.4 1,082.8 Yen/won 10.2094/52 10.1819 *KTB futures 107.79 107.74 KOSPI 2,389.41 2,427.36 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds For a round up of market news, please see our daily Asia Morning Call report (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)