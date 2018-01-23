FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2018 / 2:54 AM / 2 days ago

S.Korean won steady, LG Elec down on U.S. tariffs move, but Samsung Elec steady

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index rise 0.8 pct even as foreigners sell
    * Korean won steady versus US dollar
    * LG Elec down on U.S. decision to slap tariffs on washers

    SEOUL, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         rose on Tuesday as
sentiment improved after U.S. senators struck a deal to end a
three-day government shutdown. The Korean won was steady while
and bond yields rose.
 
** At 02:27 GMT, the KOSPI was up 21.85 points or 0.87 percent
at 2,523.96.
    
** Shares of LG Electronics             recovered to trade just
2.29 pct down having earlier dropped as much as 5 percent on a
U.S. decision to slap tariffs on imported washing machines.
Shares of Samsung Electronics             were up 0.7 percent
compared to previous close.             
 
** The won was quoted at 1,069.9 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.02 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,070.1. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,070.2 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.15 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,060.05 per dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.46 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with mild gains            . Japanese stocks
        rose 0.92 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is up around 1.4 percent so far this year, and up
by 1.12 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 176,931,000 shares, and of the total 882 traded
issues 498 had gained.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 19,857 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 0.36 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on
January 14 2018 and low is 1,073.2 on January 11 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.01 points to107.68.
 

 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
