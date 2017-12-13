FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korean army says it conducted successful helicopter missile drill
December 13, 2017 / 2:13 AM / 2 days ago

S.Korean army says it conducted successful helicopter missile drill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The South Korean army said on Wednesday it conducted a successful air-to-air missile firing drill from Apache helicopters which was designed to respond to “any provocation from the enemy”.

It was the first time the South Korean army test-fired Stinger missiles from Apache attack helicopters, which were introduced to the army in May last year, the South’s army forces said in a statement.

The statement did not mention whether the drill was conducted specifically to address North Korean provocations. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Paul Tait)

