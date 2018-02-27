South Korea says sanctions do not aim to bring down North Korea

GENEVA (Reuters) - Sanctions on North Korea aim to pressure it to give up its nuclear ambitions, not to bring down the government, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha told the Conference on Disarmament at the United Nations in Geneva on Tuesday.

“Sanctions are not an end in themselves and not meant to bring down North Korea but to make it understand that its future lies not in nuclear weapons but in working with the global community towards denuclearlisation,” Kang said.

“Our consistent message should be that it must make the right decision. And if it does, we are ready to work together towards a brighter and prosperous future for North Korea.”