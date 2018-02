SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s spy agency has said North Korean hackers seem to be behind a recent $520 million cyber theft in Japan’s cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck, South Korea’s Channel A news said.

“The spy agency told parliament’s intelligence committee that North Korean hackers probably had hacked into Coincheck and stole 570 billion won ($521.44 million) worth (of cryptocurrency),” the news channel reported.

($1 = 1,093.1300 won)