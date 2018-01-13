FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea says North Korea suggested talks to send performance group to winter olympics
January 13, 2018 / 5:38 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

South Korea says North Korea suggested talks to send performance group to winter olympics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s unification ministry said on Saturday that North Korea has proposed working-level talks on the prospects of sending its performance ‘art’ group to the winter olympics held in the South.

Head of the North Korean delegation, Ri Son Gwon shakes hands with South Korean counterpart Cho Myoung-gyon as they exchange documents after their meeting at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Korea Pool

“North Korea sent a notification suggesting to have working-level talks at the Tongil Pavilion on the North Korean side of the truce village of Panmunjom on January 15 to discuss about sending its performance group,” said the ministry in its statement.

The ministry said the North wanted to also propose another date for working-level talks about its participation in the winter olympics. The olympics will be held in Pyongchang from Feb. 5-25.

Reporting by Dahee Kim, Christine Kim, Heekyong Yang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
