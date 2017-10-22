FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea's Moon says will continue phasing out nuclear power
#Oil report
October 22, 2017 / 5:16 AM / 3 days ago

S.Korea's Moon says will continue phasing out nuclear power

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 22 (Reuters) - South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in said on Sunday the government will continue phasing out nuclear-generated electricity following a public opinion survey that dealt a blow to his plans to do so.

In a written statement distributed to reporters by his presidential office, Moon added the government would also shut down the Wolsong No. 1 nuclear reactor, the nation’s second-oldest nuclear reactor.

A public opinion survey on Friday found a majority of almost 60 percent in favour of resuming the stalled construction of two reactors. Building the two reactors could mean reversal of a strategy to slowly reduce nuclear energy’s share of the power mix, and also significantly eat into the liquefied natural gas (LNG) demand of the world’s second-largest consumer of the fuel. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

