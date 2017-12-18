FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea's GS Caltex buys rare Canadian crude grade for Feb
December 18, 2017 / 7:16 AM / a day ago

South Korea's GS Caltex buys rare Canadian crude grade for Feb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL/SINGAPORE, Dec 18 (Reuters) -

* South Korean refiner GS Caltex Corp has bought a rare cargo of Cold Lake crude, the company’s first purchase in more than two decades of this Canadian oil grade, a company spokesman said on Monday

* The second largest refiner in South Korea bought 300,000 barrels of the heavy sour crude for delivery in the second half of February, he said

* GS Caltex is a joint venture between GS Holdings and Chevron Corp

Reporting by Jane Chung in SEOUL and Florence Tan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Tom Hogue

