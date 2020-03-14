Money News
March 14, 2020

South Korea imports no Iranian crude for February - customs

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea did not import crude oil from Iran in February, compared with 983,497 tonnes imported a year ago, preliminary data from Korea Customs Service showed on Sunday.

The world’s fifth-largest crude buyer imported a total 11.6 million tonnes of crude last month against 13.1 million tonnes imported a year ago, the data also showed.

Final data for South Korea’s crude oil imports last month will be published by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) later the month. The KNOC data is considered the industry standard for South Korea’s oil imports.

